Marshmello and Demi Lovato single by “OK Not To Be OK”

Marshmello and Demi Lovato are working together to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

Marshmello and Demi Lovato join forces for the first time to send a message of strength and optimism: “It’s okay not to be okay.”

The multi-platinum music producer and talented pop star are collaborating on a new song entitled “OK Not To Be OK”, through which they want to raise awareness about suicide prevention, as well as eliminate the stigma associated with mental illness.

In this context, they collaborate with the non-profit movement Hope for the Day, which encourages dialogue on suicide prevention and mental health education.

The release of “OK Not To Be OK” even coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day, on September 10.

The emotional lyrics of “OK Not To Be OK” remind us that it is okay to leave behind the feelings of doubt and accept the fact that we are all human, as the song’s chorus encourages: “Do not miss the moment or do not give up when you are closer, all you need is for someone to say, it is okay not to be okay “.

Marshmello and Demi Lovato sign the single with Gregory “Aldae” Hein, James Gutch and James Nicholas Bailey.

“OK Not To Be OK”, released by Joytime Collective and Island Records / Universal Music, features an inspirational music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

The video takes the two artists back to the 1990s as they wake up surprised in their children’s rooms: Marshmello in a bunk bed with musical instruments and plaid motifs scattered throughout his room and Demi Lovato in a pink room with plush pillows and collage on the walls .

The producer and the singer are confronted with their insecure younger selves and realize that “it’s okay not to be okay”.

As part of their collaboration with Hope For The Day, the two artists will use their platforms and voices to inspire other people and help those who need it most gain access to suicide prevention resources.

“We are excited to be working with Demi Lovato and Marshmello on this project to break the mental health stigma on World Suicide Prevention Day,” said Jonny Boucher, founder and CEO of Hope For The Day.

“Hope For The Day’s work on suicide prevention and mental health education thrives when we work with others and what better way than with two of the world’s greatest artists in a piece that reminds everyone that it’s okay not to. it’s okay, “he added.



