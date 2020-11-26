Marseilles: this great debate that will not be published!

The Marseillais are known for their fiery temperament. And their arguments too! But this one, you will never see it on the screen.

There are so many arguments and twists and turns in Les Marseillais, that the production can not put everything. So they have to cut some parts or the program would be way too long. And a very particular dispute will go by the wayside.

It is therefore a moment of tension between Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia. This is the young man who reveals this on social media. The explosive couple argues regularly. It must be said that both have large print but also a lot of disputes.

Although this is nothing serious, young parents can quickly climb the towers. And apparently this time the reason was really stupid. A simple fault of French which annoys Thibault Garcia at the highest point! And we understand it.

On Snapchat, Thibault Garcia remembers. “Do you remember in the Marseillais when we got confused about that? It didn’t happen. We got pissed off because she said ‘if I would have’. It tears my ear out. I can’t hear that, I have to catch up with everyone who says that “.

THE MARSEILLES: THE DISPUTE THAT WE WILL NEVER SEE

Well, the argument would surely have been successful in Les Marseillais. So, it must be said that when you think about it, it’s pretty funny. Thibault Garcia who corrects the conjugation of his wife, quite funny! But it is true that this mistake is common and quite unpleasant.

Jessica Thivenin then defends herself on Snapchat by saying that she cannot remember the correct formula. “Doesn’t that fit into your head?” But it’s not complicated anyway, the if ’don’t like‘ would ’’, says Thibault Garcia.

Well, the couple quickly moved on, phew. In any case, the Marseillais will not be bored in the next season which will be in Dubai! The city where the couple has lived for some time.



