Marseillais: Amélie Neten planned for next season?

Amélie Neten has been talked about a lot in recent months. The starlet could soon be present in Les Marseillais.

Amélie Neten is very close to Jessica Thivenin. The starlet could well join the next season of Les Marseillais and have a very special role.

Amélie Neten first rose to prominence in season 4 of Secret Story in 2013. The pretty Belgian made an impression for her strong character and her outspokenness. However, for several years, she had been more discreet.

Nonetheless, the starlet appears to be back in the spotlight. In addition to working with several brands, she does not hesitate to appear in the stories of other stars. Amélie seems very close to Jessica Thivenin and even spends a lot of time with her in Dubai.

Amélie Neten has been in Dubai for several weeks and has received strong reviews. In times of Covid, fans find it hard to understand his many trips abroad. In fact, her son had received death threats.

Still, the starlet doesn’t seem to want to care and prefers to enjoy life. So she saw her friend, Jessica again and seems to be hiding a huge secret from her!

THE MARSEILLES: AMÉLIE IN THE NEXT SEASON?

Amélie Neten spends a lot of time with candidates from Les Marseillais. So, in Story, Jessica Thivenin hinted that the Secret Story star could soon be back in reality TV.

“Amélie, she has the problem book for next year! Is this the Rest of the World notebook? ”She said. Her friend was very evasive, so she wouldn’t answer her. Still, there’s a good chance she’ll arrive in the next season!

But, a question arises. Amélie Neten is not Marseillaise, but Belgian! So we are already wondering how it will be integrated. Nevertheless, everything suggests that she will have the role of head of the family in the show.

Thus, the appearance of Amélie in Les Marseillais could make some sparks. Indeed, the young woman is known for her many clashes with candidates. However, the most nostalgic will be happy to see it again!



