Marrying Meghan Markle is a bad idea: how Prince Harry’s loved ones disapproved of his relationship

Marrying Meghan Markle was a bad idea; that’s what Prince Harry’s family once told him. The couple moved to the US after Megxit due to a lot of controversy and broke up with the royal family. This caused shock throughout the Commonwealth when the couple decided to leave royal duties, leaving Prince William and Kate Middleton with more responsibilities.

The actress from “Force Majeure” accused the British media of injustice towards her and undermining her image. During Oprah‘s interview, she also agreed to a quarrel with the Duchess of Cambridge. In addition, it turned out that Harry’s friends and family did not approve of his American girlfriend before they got married.

What did Prince Harry’s inner circle say about Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle was very much loved in the US, but most Britons definitely do not approve of the Duchess of Sussex. According to royal expert Tom Bauer, one of the prince’s friends said that Harry must have “gone crazy” to choose her. The younger prince apparently introduced her to his friends before the wedding. 16 of his friends from Eaton were invited to Sandringham. Unfortunately, they all left exhausted after Megan approached each of them with all the jokes. According to the source, she individually corrected people from any offensive jokes.

After the party, his friends whispered through text messages. Prince Harry, who was counting on long conversations with his friends, was very surprised to see that Markle responds to everyone during the meeting.

Prince Harry saw the similarities between his mother, Princess Diana, and his own partner. However, the brother of the former Princess of Wales does not share the same opinion. Prince William even approached Earl Spencer to talk to Harry about his choice. Even his two sisters agreed that it would be difficult for a Hollywood actress to merge with the rest, but their nephew was firm in his decision.

The relationship between him and his family undoubtedly soured after marrying Meghan Markle. But so far the couple seems happy.

