“Marry someone who fits the pattern” — Prince Harry Urges Royals to Their Choice of Life Partners

A few years ago, people in the United Kingdom could not imagine Meghan Markle as a royal daughter-in-law. After a romance blossomed between Prince Harry and the graduates of “Force Majeure”, the duke faced a lot of unexpected and shocking reactions. It took some time for members of the royal family to come to terms with the fact that Prince Harry is ready to marry an American actress.

Ms. Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/cVZJz8DvyV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018

The path of the Duchess was not easy for Meghan Markle. She has been a favorite target of trolls since her grand wedding to the royal prince in 2018 at St. George’s Chapel. In the Netflix documentary series, Prince Harry revealed what prompted him to continue his relationship with Markle. He also slyly teased other royal men for choosing ordinary partners.

Prince Harry believes that members of the royal family prefer the mind to the heart

In the show, Prince Harry showed that he always listened to his heart in matters of love and relationships. Speaking about his relationship with the former American actress, the Duke made sure to make fun of the members of the royal family. He believes that many members of the royal family have chosen marriage partners who easily fit into the family.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

“A lot of family members may be tempted or want to marry someone who will fit the template, and not someone you may be destined to be with,” Prince Harry is quoted in the first volume of the Netflix documentary series.

The royal family of Sussex did not name any names, accusing their family in the United Kingdom of choosing the wrong partners. Prince Harry then added how he ended up with Meghan Markle’s unconventional partner. He made a choice with his heart, not with his mind. The Duke said that he inherited this quality from his late mother, Princess Diana. He believes that Princess Diana made most of the decisions by heart, and that he is his mother’s son.

