“Married at First Sight”, Season 15: “Work, Age, Needs and Needs of all couples” More

Married at First Sight season 15 is set to introduce five new couples when the series returns on July 6, and with the newlyweds predicted to bring more drama than ever, here’s what fans of the Lifetime show need to know before tuning into the premiere. Since MAFS debuted in 2014, dozens of couples have been matched by a panel of experts, including the longstanding figures Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson. Although MAFS has expanded into several spin-offs, such as Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, the series doesn’t boast a high success rate. In fact, only 14 couples matched on MAFS are still together as of July 2022.

While MAFS season 13 ended with each couple getting divorced, season 14 fared slightly better. Season 15’s predecessor, which ended in May 2022, featured five couples from Boston looking for love. While four couples agreed to stay married on Decision Day, Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette’s tumultuous union practically ended before the duo even went on their honeymoon. While there are several MAFS stars who have become fan favorites, others, like Alyssa, haven’t been received the same way by viewers. Whether they treat their partner badly or aren’t 100% committed to the experiment, fans are disappointed in participants who don’t give their all on the show.

Related: How Chris Collette Revealed Romance With Fellow MAFS Alum Olivia Cornu

While some of the latest MAFS seasons haven’t been a hit with viewers, that hasn’t stopped Lifetime’s fanbase from continuing to watch new seasons. In fact, many are excited to meet the new couples of season 15, and are already speculating about how each marriage will turn out by the time Decision Day rolls around. Not only does the new MAFS season include two new relationship experts (Hollywood producer and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin, and Dr. Pia Holec) but, for the first time, it’s set on the West Coast. Here’s everything that fans need to know about the incoming MAFS season 15 couples, including their ages, jobs, and why they agreed to be matched with partners by the show’s experts.

Lindy & Miguel

Lindy is a 29-year-old physical therapy doctor, while Miguel is a 35-year-old associate medical director. According to People, Lindy, who is originally from Washington, had had two serious relationships. Although Lindy’s last relationship led to an engagement, the former couple broke things off before saying, “I do.” Miguel, who was born in Manhattan, NYC, moved to Puerto Rico after his parents divorced when he was 10. While Lindy, according to Lifetime, is done with dating and ready to settle down, Miguel describes himself as a “serial monogamist,” who is interested in seeing if he can find true love through being matched with with a partner.

Krysten & Mitch

Krysten is a 32-year-old sales representative, while 41-year-old Mitch is a environmental policy advocate. According to People, Krysten, who grew up in Virginia, is said to be extremely close with her family, and ready to have children of her own. While Krysten was previously engaged years ago, the fledgling MAFS star never made it down the aisle. Described as someone who “loves love,” by Lifetime, Krysten has always wanted to get married. She is hoping that the MAFS experts match her with the perfect partner. Los Angeles native Mitch, on the other hand, has had trouble maintaining long-term relationships. While Mitch is interested in finding the right partner, his parents divorced when he was a toddler, and he’s worried about following in their footsteps. Although these two come from completely different backgrounds, Krysten and Mitch are both hoping that they are able to form solid connections with others through MAFS.

Alexis & Justin

Alexis is a 29-year-old logistics specialist from New Jersey, while 33-year-old Justin is a marketing specialist from Alabama. While Justin has remained perpetually single over the years, People states that Alexis has been engaged three times, although none have resulted in her tying the knot. Although Alexis has never made it down the aisle until agreeing to be matched on MAFS, Lifetime credits Alexis’ inability to settle down to her strong personality, which is described as “authentic,” and “self-aware.” As for Alexis’ new husband, Justin was raised by a single mother, and considers himself an optimist who is quick to give instead of take. While Alexis is ready to commit to her matched marriage in an attempt to find true love, Justin is prepared to step up and be the best husband and partner he can be.

Related: Married At First Sight: Best Cast Members Of All Time

Stacia & Nate

Stacia is a 37-year-old accountant, while 34-year-old Nate works as a day trader. Stacia, who describes herself as “unconventional,” was raised by her single mother and grandmother in California. Per People, Stacia is more than ready to be married, but is also fully aware of her pickiness when it comes to a potential partner. Regardless of her high standards, Stacia thinks that MAFS’ unique experiment correlates well with her free-spirited personality. Nate, who originally hails from Las Vegas, was also raised by a single parent, his father. Like his busy career in the stock market, Lifetime says that Nate describes finding the perfect wife as, “intentional high-risk, high-reward.” While Stacia has struggled to settle down due to her tough standards, Nate has struggled to meet partners who understand his ambitious lifestyle and goals. However, Stacia and Nate do share the same goal of starting a family.

Morgan & Binh

Morgan, who is from California, is a 27-year-old registered nurse. Binh, on the other hand, is a 29-year-old first-generation Asian American, whose parents traveled separately to New Orleans as Vietnamese refugees. Binh, who is described by Lifetime as being in “the best physical and mental shape of his life,” is looking to settle down with Morgan, and hopefully start a family. Unlike some previous MAFS stars like Alyssa from season 14, Binh has complete faith in the matchmaking process, as his parents also fell in love at first sight. Morgan is equally ready to trust in the MAFS experts and settle down with the right partner, and credits her nursing job with helping her to remain flexible. Although they appear well-matched, time will tell how Morgan and Binh, as well as the other four MAFS season 15 couples, fare in their marriages.