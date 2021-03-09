Marlin (POND) Rise with the News of Binance

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will list Marlin (POND). POND will initially be traded on the Binance Innovation Zone. The token price went up after the news.

Binance will list Marlin (POND) as of March 9 at 11:00 CET. Users; It will be able to start trading with POND / BTC, POND / BUSD and POND / USDT pairs.

Latest situation in POND price

The POND price gained 51 percent on the weekly chart and increased 22 percent in the 24-hour period. With a market value of $ 78 million, POND saw a daily trading volume of $ 57 million.

With a total supply of 3.1 billion, the circulating supply of POND is 434 million.