Market Value of Bitcoin Exceeds 300 Billion Dollars!

Bitcoin has added a new one to its recent rise and has seen over $ 300 billion in market value. Since December 2017, Bitcoin has surpassed this level for the first time, completing 90% of its road to an all-time high market cap.

CoinMarketCap’s Bitcoin chart shows that Bitcoin reached an all-time high market cap of $ 334 billion on December 17, 2017. Bitcoin, which saw the highest market value around 16:00, also saw the highest price level on the same day. On December 17, Bitcoin increased to 20 thousand dollars and saw 19 thousand dollars as closing value.

“The market value of bitcoin will increase”

According to Decrypt, Bitcoin has now reached 90% of its all-time high market cap. The article states that even if the Bitcoin price remains constant, the market value will continue to rise. In the article, which pointed out that the share of Bitcoin in the crypto money market has decreased in recent months, it was stated that the market dominance of Bitcoin decreased to 57% on September 14, 2020.

In the report, it was also underlined that the growing market value of Bitcoin has stimulated the cryptocurrency market, formed two-thirds of the crypto market after the record levels seen in 2017 and is a highly resistant cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin in light of the latest data

CoinMarketCap shows that the Bitcoin price is currently trading at $ 16,254. Its volume in the past 24 hours is over $ 35 billion and the circulating supply is 18,538,368 BTC. The highest and lowest value in the last 7 days was $ 16,463 and $ 14,423.



