According to market data, the market cap of Bitcoin (BTC) broke an all-time high and set a new record. According to data provided by Coin Metrics, which tracks data in the cryptocurrency space, the market cap of Bitcoin exceeded the $ 328.89 billion level reported on December 16, 2017.

As shown in the chart below, Bitcoin’s market cap reached $ 329.91 billion at a price of $ 17,789 per BTC. The total Bitcoin supply available at this level is 18,546,050.40.