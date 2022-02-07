Market Overview: Can Bitcoin (BTC) Continue Its Uptrends?

Completing the week above critical price levels with the value increases it has recorded in the recent days, Bitcoin has approached the price levels of $ 43,000 significantly. This increase in value in the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin also gave an upward momentum to altcoins. Ethereum started trading at the price levels of $3,080 after the recent bullish movements it recorded.

Will the Uptrend in Bitcoin Continue?

While many analysts stated that there may be higher depreciation in Bitcoin with the recent downward momentum of the market, there has been a serious activity in the BTC / USD parity in recent days and the leading cryptocurrency has turned its direction up again. After the upward movements it recorded, Bitcoin made an upside break in its falling trend and started trading at the price levels of $ 42,700.

While many analysts stated that the monetary tightening policies of the FED and the possible interest rate increase in March will lead to a decrease in the market again, many analysts stated that BTC broke the falling trend and may accumulate for a while to start an upward trend in the future.

What is the Expectation in the Market?

This increase in value recorded by Bitcoin caused the fear and anxiety in the market to decrease to a certain extent. In this context, the “Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index”, which was at 20 levels 2 days ago, rose to the neutral zone with 45. The fact that Bitcoin broke its falling trend with these upward price movements recorded significantly increased the rise expectation on the part of investors. Although crypto assets do not always progress in line with expectations, the decrease in fear and anxiety has given the market a positive mood.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.