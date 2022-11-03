Market Assessment from Cardano (ADA) Founder

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of the Cardano Blockchain network, made evaluations about the events in the crypto money markets recently. Charles Hoskinson noted that major cryptocurrencies have had to go through several crashes.

Crypto Market Statement from Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson

Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of Ethereum, which is the second largest Blockchain company in terms of market capitalization after Bitcoin, later left Ethereum and founded his own company, Cardano.

Speaking at the Web Summit technology conference, Charles Hoskinson stated that many crypto companies collapsed in the process. The protocols that survive are companies that have managed to be “flexible under a hostile burden,” Hoskinson explained. Explaining his words, Hoskinson used the following statements:

Because you are at the top today, you can’t stay at the top all the time as there is no guarantee that you will stay at the top. Major cryptocurrencies are also going through these processes and have to go through several collapse periods. I made Bitcoin purchases when it had a valuation of less than one dollar, and then the price of Bitcoin started to increase. Bitcoin is currently at $20,000.