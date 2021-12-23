Market Analysis: Bitcoin Is Melting And These 5 Altcoins Are Soaring!

While Bitcoin could not hold above $ 49,000 and retreated to $ 48,446, the 5 altcoins in the top 100 according to the market value are experiencing an increase.

The most rising altcoin project of the day: Near Protocol (NEAR)

The altcoin that started the day with the most profit was the NEAR token of the Layer 1 Blockchain protocol Near Protocol. NEAR was up 26.37%. Near came up with the MetaBUILD Hackathon. Also, it has recently partnered with DePocket. Second, the FTM token of Fantom, a protocol that provides decentralized finance (DeFi) services to developers using its own bespoke consensus algorithm, gained 13.78 percent. Lossless, the world’s first crypto hack mitigation tool, announced that it has started supporting Fantom the other day.

Third, the AAVE token of Aave, the DeFi protocol that allows people to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies, gained 12.94 percent. Aave presented the ARC proposal as a landmark in the discussions to whitelist the first regulated bank on the Aave Arc market. Switzerland-based SEBA bank became the first regulated bank to bring DeFi directly to its customers. This turning point could be the factor behind the rise in the price of AAVE.

Landmark ARC proposal in discussions to list the first regulated bank as a whitelister into the Aave Arc market. Swiss-based SEBA bank becoming the first regulated bank directly bringing DeFi to the customers https://t.co/9XCnlUmFI0 — stani.eth (👻,🐻‍❄️,🦎.🦎) (@StaniKulechov) December 21, 2021

In fourth place is ICON Network (ICX), a layer 1 blockchain based in South Korea. ICX rose 11.11 to one hundred. Its announced vision is to create an interoperable Blockchain network that bridges autonomous online communities and real-world businesses. Finally, the ROSE token of Oasis Network, another layer 1 blockchain, rose 10.42 percent.