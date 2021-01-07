Mark Zuckerberg won’t let Donald Trump have his say. Ban “at least two weeks”.

Mark Zuckerberg (36) no longer offers Donald Trump (74) a platform. After the outgoing US president’s social media channels were initially blocked for an indefinite period of time, the Facebook and Instagram boss made it clear shortly afterwards that he would no longer be Trump “until the peaceful change of power is complete” on Facebook and Instagram have their say. The lock will therefore be maintained for “at least the next two weeks”.

The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining… Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, January 7, 2021

“We believe that the risks of allowing the president to continue using our service during this time are simply too great,” said Zuckerberg. The “shocking events of the past 24 hours” during which Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol showed, in his opinion, “that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to ensure the peaceful and lawful transfer of power to undermine his chosen successor, Joe Biden “.