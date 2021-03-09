Mark Zuckerberg reveals Facebook’s new VR target

Virtual reality (VR) titles to be released by Facebook in the coming period will make digital avatars more realistic by capturing the facial expressions of the users. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the statement on the subject.

Participating in The Information’s podcast, Zuckerberg shared his ideas on what might happen for virtual and augmented reality in the next decade. The CEO of Facebook did not neglect to talk about the Oculus VR devices of the future.

Zuckerberg used the following statements: “One of the things I’m most excited about about future versions is that they will be able to track hands and faces. If you’re excited about social presence, you want a device to have all the sensors to realistically reflect your face so you can communicate powerfully. ”

Zuckerberg noted that hardware changes are one of the most important focuses of the avatar creation process. “We are currently focused on fitting as many sensors as possible on a device to create the best social experience in virtual reality,” said Facebook CEO. Experience stands out when we consider the point reached with VR today. There are some really good games and different experiences. But I want it to come to a point where people can create their realistic avatars and make natural eye contact with their avatars. ”

Facebook has released different versions of VR avatars so far. Mark Zuckerberg announced that the next generation VR avatars will also meet with users this year. Facebook aims to create much more realistic versions of these avatars in the long term. The company plans to use machine learning for this.