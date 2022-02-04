Mark Zuckerberg Loses $29 Billion As Goal Falls

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, lost $ 29 billion in net worth this Thursday (3), leaving the list of the 10 richest people in the world by Forbes. The movement in the businessman’s fortune is a reflection of Meta’s shares, which had a record drop in one day after the company’s fiscal report was released and a significant decrease in daily active users on Facebook. The conglomerate presented lower-than-expected numbers last year, which discouraged shareholders.

Zuckerberg became the 12th richest person in the world, behind Indian tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. The leader of the ranking remains entrepreneur and Tesla founder Elon Musk, with $230.1 billion worth. In second and third place are Bernard Arnault (LVMH), with $194.6 billion, and Jeff Bezos (Amazon), with $167.2 billion, respectively.

Co-founder and CEO Zuckerberg’s net worth rises to $85 billion, according to Forbes update. Meta shares — responsible for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and others — fell more than 25% after the company’s fiscal results last Wednesday (2), with a loss in market value of more than US$ 200 billion. , the highest recorded in a single day for an American company.

Also according to Meta’s financial reports, Reality Labs, the division responsible for developing software and hardware for the metaverse, lost more than US$ 10 billion in the year 2021. Despite the dismal numbers, Zuckerberg said the company will continue to invest on important priorities throughout 2022 — such as reels, Instagram, the commercial sector and virtual reality — as they work to build the metaverse.