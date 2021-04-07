Mark Zuckerberg is using Signal, WhatsApp’s main rival

Facebook’s massive data leak even exposed Mark Zuckerberg’s personal information. With that, a digital security researcher discovered that the company’s CEO himself is using Signal – WhatsApp’s main competitor.

According to expert Dave Walker, Zuckerberg uses the rival messenger with the intention of “protecting his own privacy with an application that uses end-to-end encryption”. On Twitter, he posted an image of the executive’s profile on Signal.

The news comes at an extremely complicated time for WhatsApp. The messenger will block users if they do not accept the new privacy policy after May 15, 2021.

Due to Facebook’s long-standing history of data leaks, several users were already suspicious of the platform’s security level. As a result, several people began to migrate to competitors Signal and Telegram.

Even with WhatsApp clarifying that certain terms apply only to business accounts, this has not prevented several people from abandoning the messenger. However, more users can leave the app after the recent leak.

The big Facebook leak

Last Saturday (3), a leak exposed data from 533 million Facebook users. Information such as full name, phone number, location and e-mail were posted for free on a hacker forum.

The social network spokesman said the data was old and had been analyzed by the press in 2019. However, tests by security analysts have proven that the information is legitimate and can be used in future attacks.

Want to know if you are one of the 533 million users affected? Click here and see the step by step to find out if your information has been leaked.