Mark Zuckerberg Announces: NFTs Are Coming to Instagram!

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg officially announced that NFTs are coming to Instagram in a statement today. So what good will it do for NFTs to come to Instagram? What will users be able to do with NFTs?

Meta, the umbrella company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, which continues to prepare for the future of Metaverse, has been on the agenda for a long time with the claims that NFTs will come to Instagram. These claims were recently confirmed by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri himself in the past few weeks. But today, a statement came from the top name.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today that NFTs will be coming to Instagram very soon. Although Zurckerberg did not detail how NFTs will be used within Instagram, he stated that users will be able to showcase their existing NFTs and create new NFTs.

So what good will NFTs do on Instagram?

NFTs, which continue to be the subject of great debate today, ensure that any work in the digital environment is completely unique and unique. While the role NFTs will play on Instagram is not yet known, there are some clues given Meta’s vision for the future metaverse.

NFTs coming to Instagram can be displayed on profiles, as shared by Mark Zuckerberg. But these NFTs will also be located in the world shown in Meta’s metaverse rendering in the future. However, with the NFT feature coming to Instagram, users will not only be able to showcase and create their NFTs, but also sell or buy them.

On the other hand, it is not yet known how Instagram will solve the major problems in the existing NFT markets. Almost every NFT market today is plagued by copyright and stolen content. Only time will tell if these problems will be overcome.