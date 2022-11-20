Mark Skinner Reacts to United’s Victory Over The League Leaders

Manchester United fans are still celebrating today when their team’s last-gasp winner snapped Arsenal’s winless streak at the Emirates.

Mark Skinner’s very lively celebration will be remembered for a long time, as the Reds did something they had never done before, coming from behind to beat one of the big three.

Later, the manager said that it was thanks to such games that he took up football management.

Ella Thune stunned Emirates by opening the scoring for the Reds in the first half, but Arsenal equalized less than a minute after the break.

The Gunners took the lead, and with less than ten minutes to go it looked like United were in for another defeat, but Millie Turner equalized with a header from a free kick.

In compensated time and after the United corner, Alessia Russo went home, much to the delight of the fans, who had their own section, which was a rarity in women’s football.

“It’s one of those moments where you lose yourself for a second,” Skinner told MUTV.

“I really think I invented dance moves. There are so many downsides to this game, but the highs are awesome. I want to remember this moment forever.”

Skinner always believed his side could do it, saying, “That’s why we’re doing this job; it’s been a roller coaster of emotions.”

He continued: “We came back, and I asked them to show their individuality tonight. The management of the game by the players on the pitch today was incredible.”

“I’ve never felt tonight that they look like they want to destroy their mentality. They went after the game, and in fact, when they were behind by a goal, I thought we were the best team. An incredible performance.”

United have a busy schedule ahead, including a game at Old Trafford against Aston Villa on December 3, where they hope to keep up the pace.