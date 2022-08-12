Mark Ruffalo Says Every MCU Project is Different, But “Star Wars” is the Same Every Time

Mark Ruffalo doesn’t think there are too many Marvel shows or movies, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor hasn’t been so kind to Disney’s other mega-franchise, Star Wars. In a conversation with Metro, Ruffalo was asked if he thought there was too much Marvel content. In his response, the actor defended the MCU, saying that each project has its own highlight.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Ruffalo said. “I understand that these things take their course, and then something else comes. But what Marvel does well is that inside the MCU, as in the case of comics, they allow the director or actor to recreate each part, as it were. to their own style, their likeness. Marvel usually lets them bring that into the material.”

Marvel Cinematic Universe: All upcoming movies and TV series

However, Ruffalo then compared the MCU to that galaxy far, far away, talking about “Star Wars” in a way that some fans might not like.

“If you watch Star Wars, you’ll get the same version of Star Wars every time. There may be a bit of humor in it. It may have a slightly different animation. indeed, in the same world. But with Marvel, you can have a completely different feeling even in the Marvel universe.”

These comments from Ruffalo came after “Stay Alive” creator Damon Lindelof said that fewer Marvel movies would make each one more special. Ruffalo has been a part of the MCU since Phase 1, appearing as Bruce Banner/Hulk in all four Avengers films and several other projects. The actor has never appeared in any media about “Star Wars”.

In terms of sheer volume, it’s not even a competition. Marvel currently has about 30 upcoming projects announced, compared to about 15 for Star Wars. In fairness, it should be noted that the MCU has been in the spotlight for some time, while Star Wars is still changing its strategy after the ambiguous reception of the sequel trilogy.

Mark Ruffalo will appear next month in the Marvel series “The Hulk Woman” for Disney+, where he is going to hand over the “Banner” to Tatiana Maslany. In the last clip shown for the series, Banner Ruffalo and Jennifer Walters Maslany discuss Captain America’s sex life before a giant spaceship pushes them out of the way.

The debut of the “Hulk Woman” is scheduled for August 18. To prepare for the premiere, you can take a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Marvel show, as well as take a look at the story of the Hulk Woman and how she got her powers.

Logan Plant is a freelance writer for IGN. You can find him on Twitter @LoganJPlant.