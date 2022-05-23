Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 and his wife Skye Hoppus attended the wedding of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian after a battle with cancer

What a difference in a year. Mark Hoppus expressed a sense of “gratitude” for witnessing the wedding of Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker with Kourtney Kardashian after his battle with cancer.

“A year ago I was on chemotherapy. Today I’m here,” the 50—year-old bassist wrote in his Instagram story on Saturday, May 21, during a trip to Portofino, Italy, with his wife Skye Hoppus. “Grateful.”

The musician shared a glimpse of how he and 49-year-old Skye are heading to a reception at Castello Brown on Sunday, May 22. Watch. The couple’s 19-year-old son, Jack Hoppus, commented, “THE BEST EVER.”

The cinematographer, for her part, uploaded a picture with her husband with the caption: “Well, it was fun!!! ❤️ ». Kardashian-Jenner’s longtime friend Simon Hack praised the fashion duo in the comments, writing: “I can’t cope 🔥 🔥 ❤️ “.

Mark is a founding member of Blink-182, having formed a rock band in 1992 with former singer Tom DeLong and drummer Scott Raynor. Barker, 46, joined the band in 1998 after Raynor left.

The record producer and his wife threw a party with Machine Gun Kelly and other celebrities at Sunday’s ceremony, which was the third time Barker and 43-year-old Kardashian exchanged vows. When Mark announced almost a year earlier, in June 2021, that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large-cell B-cell lymphoma, the Meet the Barkers alum publicly expressed their support for the Hoppus family.

“Mark is my brother and I love and support him,” he told E! News of that time. “I’ll be with him every step of the way on and off stage, and I can’t wait to play together again soon.”

Three months later, Barker celebrated Mark’s successful journey through chemotherapy, which resulted in him being declared cancer-free. “Love you, @markhoppus,” the drummer wrote in his Instagram story in September 2021 after Mark announced that he was in remission. “Best news, brother!”

Blink-182 hasn’t released an album since 2019 — and the band has been experiencing a fair amount of tension over the years — but Mark recently hinted to GQ that one day he would be “open” to working on something new with the band. Mark’s health scare not only re-evaluated his family and friends, but also helped him find a new meaning in some classic Blink-182 hits.

“I am completely overwhelmed by the support and love,” he told the publication in December 2021. — I don’t know. People online I have never met sending support. Cancer survivors of the same lymphoma that I even made a video of them telling [‘All the Small Things’] and it made me cry.”

