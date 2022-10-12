Mark Hoppus is writing a book about his life, Blink-182 and the Journey with Cancer

Mark Hoppus is writing a book about his life, career at Blink-182 and experience of fighting cancer.

In July 2021, the bassist confirmed that he had been diagnosed with diffuse large-cell B-cell lymphoma 4-A – the same type of cancer that his mother had (and eventually cured). In September 2021, he told fans that he did not have cancer.

Yesterday (October 11) it was announced that Blink-182 reunited with Tom DeLong to release new music and embark on a big world tour. They have to share the song “Edging” this Friday (October 14th).

The trio reunited in person before Hoppus began chemotherapy treatment last year. “For the first time in five years, all three of us were in the same room,” Hoppus recalled earlier about this meeting.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hoppus revealed that he is writing about the events of the last 12 months or so in an upcoming book that he started writing “earlier this year.”

“I haven’t gotten that far into it yet, but I’m writing a book about my life and experiences at Blink, as well as what I’ve been through over the last year or so,” he told the publication.

According to THR, Hoppus described the title as “a combination of a musical memoir and a medical journey.” He is currently working with an editor and has found a publisher. “We are finalizing the deal and I am very happy with how things have turned out,” the bassist said.

“I am happy to tell my story. I didn’t say anything for a long time about being sick because I was so scared and depressed by all this.”

Speaking about his experience with cancer, Hoppus explained: “My world has become very, very small. Like, I closed down, and only my family and dear friends were in my life. I was sitting in a hospital chair during my third chemotherapy session when I accidentally posted it on Instagram. I remember looking at it and people started calling, like my publicist, manager and friends. All of a sudden I thought, “Oh shit, I really messed it up.”

“But as soon as it became known, I received a huge outpouring of support and love not only from the world at large and people on Instagram, Twitter and Discord, but also from old friends with whom I quarreled 20 years ago.

Hoppus added: “They came back into my life, and at that moment I felt like I had turned a corner. I stopped being so afraid and started thinking, “OK, let’s see how we can get through this by sharing our story.”

Blink-182 is going to release a new studio album, the details of which have not yet been disclosed. Tom DeLong has not participated in the Blink project since 2012, when the EP “Dogs Eating Dogs” was released.

The band’s latest album, “Nine”, was released in 2019. It was the second album featuring Matt Skiba of the Alkaline Trio, who replaced DeLong in 2015.

Tickets for the Blink-182 2023/2024 Reunion tour will go on sale at 10:00 local time next Monday (October 17). You can purchase them here (UK) and here (North America). Go here to find the full schedule.

Meanwhile, Tom DeLong teased Blink’s upcoming album “the best album of our career.”