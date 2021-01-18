Mark Hamill sends a heartfelt message to Peyton Reed

The appearance of actor Mark Hamill in the finale of the second season of The Mandalorian, continues to make people talk, especially after he sent a direct and sincere message to the director of the Peyton Reed program.

The biggest surprise for fans of The Mandalorian in its second season was the inclusion of Luke Skywalker, who took little Baby Yoda (Grogu).

Of course, the iconic character was played by aging Mark Hamill, but with the help of CGI, who has since been expressing gratitude for being able to repeat this iteration of Skywalker.

The episode was directed by Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, and after the filmmaker paid tribute to Hamill, the actor sent him a heartfelt direct message in return.

While Reed has thanked producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for bringing him in, he couldn’t help but share an old photo of the actor and thank him for the positive work experience. So Hamill also responded in his own message from him.

All Star Wars and The Mandalorian fans think this is the last time we see Mark Hamill in his Jedi robes and his lightsaber. But if so, there’s probably no better way for the actor and his character to come out.