Mark Hamill reacted perfectly to the auction price of the X-Wing model

Mark Hamill has the perfect reaction to the original Star Wars X-Wing, which was recently sold at auction for a staggering $2.3 million. Hamill played Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars movie, which was retroactively titled A New Hope in 1981. Decades later, Hamill returned to Luke Skywalker for the sequel to the Disney trilogy, most prominently featured in Ryan Johnson’s controversial film The Last Jedi. More recently, Hamill has also helped bring young Luke back to life on TV shows such as The Mandalorian and The Boba Fett Book.

Released in 1977, the original Star Wars, scripted and directed by George Lucas, quickly became a pop culture phenomenon that launched the epic space opera franchise. The film is well known for its innovative use of special effects, for which Lucas created the production company Industrial Light & Magic. Since computer graphics were not widely used at the time, Lucas and company relied on miniature models to create many aerial combat scenes in space. One of these models used during the creation of Star Wars: A New Hope, the Red Leader X-Wing starfighter, was recently sold at auction at a colossal price.

Shortly after the X-Wing model was sold at auction for $ 2.3 million and began to appear in the headlines, Mark Hamill reacted to the news on Twitter. Actor Luke Skywalker had the perfect reaction to this news when he jokingly lamented the missed opportunity, writing: “I had to keep mine.”

It’s unclear what happened to the X-Wing model that was used for Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars movie. Many of the models featured in the “New Hope” were destroyed by pyrotechnics used during the filming of the climatic descent through the trenches, in which the Rebel Alliance destroys the Death Star. Therefore, the models from the original movie are incredibly rare, which is why one has just been sold for over $2 million. This particular model was used for Red Squadron commander Garven Dreys, played by the late Drew Henley.

Given the recent auction price, it would be interesting to see at what price the Hatch’s X-Wing model can be sold. Even after so many years, the original “Star Wars” is still dear to many fans who recognize its fundamental place in the history of cinema. While the new generation of “Star Wars” uses computer graphics for its space battles, “New Hope” has an ancient charm thanks to the use of practical effects and models, so some are willing to pay such a high price to own a piece of that cherished story.