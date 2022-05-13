Mark Anthony’s Family Guide: Meet his 6 children from exes Debbie Rosado, Dayanara Torres and Jennifer Lopez

All in the family! Singer Mark Anthony has had a successful career as an award-winning musician, and is also the father of six children.

The New York native became a father for the first time in June 1994, when he and his then partner Debbie Rosado welcomed their daughter Ariana. Less than a year later, their son Chase joined them.

When Anthony (real name Marco Antonio Muniz) and Rosado eventually separated, he moved on to Dayanara Torres, tying the knot in 2000. split it. Later, the pop singer “Vivir Mi Vida” joined Jennifer Lopez, whom he married in July 2004. Four years later, twins Maximilian and Emme, born in February 2008, joined the family.

“They have their own life, they already have all their ideas about the world, and they like, for example, to show you that they know something,” singer Jenny From the Block said about the twins in February 2022. live interview with Kelly and Ryan on the eve of their 14th anniversary. “I feel like I’m learning a lot from them. They keep me up to date with the whole world, what is happening now, and how children think. This is completely different. It’s a different world!”

The “On the Heights” actor, who announced his engagement to pageant queen Nadia Ferreira in May 2022, and Lopez broke up in 2011. Their divorce was finalized in 2014.

“Mark and I are fine now,” the “Marry Me” actress, who got engaged to Ben Affleck for the second time in April 2022, said during an appearance on The View in March 2017. “There is a reason why we are not together, but we are great friends. And we are parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. [And] it was even better for us. We met at work, and that’s where we’re really magical when we’re on stage together, and that’s why we leave it there. That’s it.”

Although Anthony and his exes got into the rhythm of co-parenting, it wasn’t always like that.

“The only thing I regret is that what I decided to do took up so much of my time,” the Latin Grammy winner told CBS Sunday Morning in May 2016. — What would I do to be a stay-at-home father, and, you know, witness every second of everything. I would like that. It didn’t work out that way. It’s the only thing that makes me go and… it’s the biggest sacrifice, and you kind of start to wonder, “Was it worth it? Was it worth it?”You know, at this level.”

Keep scrolling to find out about the children of the performer “You sang to me” and their mothers:

Debbie Rosado

Anthony began dating a native of Puerto Rico in 1993. After almost one year of living together, Ariana was born.

“Happy birthday, my beautiful Ari. You’ll always be Daddy’s little girl!!! My baby, you… I love you so much,” Anthony wrote on Instagram in June 2016.

The couple later adopted a son, Chase, before they separated in 1995.

Dayanara Torres

Anthony and the former Miss Universe were married between 2000 and 2004 and have sons Christian and Ryan together.

Jennifer Lopez

Less than a week after his divorce from Torres was finalized, Anthony married the second act star. Their twins, Max and Emme, were born in 2008, almost three years before they announced their divorce.

“Emma, Dad is so proud of you. You are my ❤ , and I am yours forever,” the “My Baby You” artist wrote on Instagram in February 2020 after his youngest daughter performed with Lopez on the show during the halftime of the Super Bowl.