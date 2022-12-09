Mariska Hargitey Shared The Sweetest Post After Kelly Giddish Left Law and Order: SVU

There are spoilers ahead for the 9th episode of the 24th season of the TV series “Law and Order: SVU”, “And the injury in the pear tree”.

After 12 seasons of “Law and Order: SVU” said goodbye to Detective Kelly Giddish Amanda Rollins. The episode featured Rollins and Carisi’s surprise wedding, and Amanda struggled to tell Olivia Benson that she had accepted a teaching job offer. Like her heroine, it was hard for Mariska Hargitey to say goodbye to her friend and partner.

After the episode, Mariska Hargitey took to Instagram to share a nice message with her longtime colleague. Adding the hashtag Rollivia to the caption, Hargitey clearly felt emotional and made sure to tell Giddish that she would always miss her on set:

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Not only have Benson and Rollins become close over the years, you can say that Hargitey and Giddish have also become close after working together for over a decade. The detectives had a pretty emotional goodbye in this episode, and I have a suspicion that Hargitey and Giddish didn’t actually play because it was so rude.

When it was announced that Kelly Giddish was leaving SVU, big questions arose about how Rollins would leave the unit and how Benson would react. Although Benson was upset that she was leaving, she was very proud of Rollins. In addition, she promised that they would keep in touch, although they would not see each other every day. I guess the same can be said about Mariska Hargitay and Kelly Giddish.

Giddish also took the time to share her post after her latest episode. She posted some behind-the-scenes photos and thanked everyone who has supported Amanda Rollins over the years.:

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Kelli Giddish (@kelligiddish)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Kelly Giddish has trashed SVU in recent episodes, especially after the Rollins incident in the big Law & Order crossover. It is unknown if she will be able to appear in the future, but at the moment Rollins is leaving the Manhattan Special Victims Unit. However, now that she and Karisi are married, hopefully fans can look forward to some updates. Besides, if Benson keeps his promise, they will definitely continue to spend time with each other.

Although it would have been better to leave Rollins, it’s nice that the detective got a happy ending. Things will be different when the show returns in the new year without her, but knowing that she is happy at her new job and married to Karisi makes me happy. Fingers crossed, though, Kelly Giddish will return to SVU sometime in the future.

New episodes of the series “Law and Order: SVU” return on Thursday, January 5, at 21:00. ET on NBC. In addition, be sure to check out the CinemaBlend TV program for 2023 to find out what else will happen in the new year.