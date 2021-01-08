Mariska Hargitay’s father joined the series.

The famous series Law & Order: SVU, has managed to have the participation of even the father of the main actress Mariska Hargitay, Mickey Hargitay, in old episodes of the show.

Mariska Hargitay, who is known to fans as the extremely capable detective Olivia Benson, had the privilege of working with her father on the series many years ago.

During season 5 of Law & Order: SVU, in episode 9 called “Control”, Mickey Hargitay, plays the grandfather of a little girl who was climbing an escalator and witnessed a murder with her granddaughter.

When the police arrive, Mickey’s character is questioned, who begins to relate everything he saw while the man who was wounded on the stairs died.

When asked what the man he saw on the stairs on his deathbed was saying, Grandpa says, “It’s a mistake, it’s a mistake.”

Many fans of the Law & Order: SVU program, were unaware of this curious performance that the father of the main actress, Mariska, had, but they were excited to see something so beautiful.

A fan says: “It must be very special to act with your family, especially with parents.”

Law & Order: SVU has had the participation of a large number of actors, of all ages and races, but seeing an actor appear with a family member are unique moments.

The continuation of season 22 of Law & Order: SVU is eagerly awaited, after the return of Rafael Barba as defense attorney on the series was announced.