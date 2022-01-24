Mariska Hargitay talked about the relationship between agents Olivia and Elliot

Since its arrival and debut in 1999, Law & Order: SVU has positioned itself as one of the best-known criminal investigation series on television, and it is not for less, since its years on the screen have rewarded it with over time. As we well know, this drama focuses on very heavy topics, such as sexual assault and child abuse, and despite their cruelty, they are topics inspired by real life.

Despite all its years on the air, the show hasn’t alienated audiences, rather it has kept them around for the long haul. That is why it currently has 23 seasons on the air, leaving 500 episodes in its wake, of course, the cast has also contributed its magic, especially the main characters of the first seasons, such as detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

Since the beginning of Law & Order: SVU, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler have always been the main focus. These two characters have solved case after case together, which has helped them strengthen their bonds. However, everything changed when Christopher Meloni left the show in 2011, and thus, his character also left the drama.

However, Meloni and Stabler returned to the Law & Order: SVU universe after some time, to reunite with Hargitay and Benson and offer their fans the favorite duo that is so well known. Thanks to the chemistry between these two, NBC fans have on more than one occasion wondered if Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler would ever become romantically involved.

In a recent interview, Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni spoke in detail about their shared experience on Law & Order: SVU. As she has said before, from the first moment Hargitay saw her co-worker, she knew it would be him. She thus emphasized it:

“I walked in, saw him and said, ‘That guy. That’s the guy’. He went deep, very fast.”

Now, in a recent new appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Mariska Hargitay once again spoke from her character’s perspective regarding Elliot Stabler, and of course, this cleared up any doubts we’ve been having all along. of the years:

“The energy is there. Olivia has had a crush on him for many years.”

Despite this 10-year separation, Benson feels that he has not yet fully healed, and of course, before something romantic happens between Olivia and Stabler, Benson will give his partner time, since in season 22, Stabler’s wife, Kathy (Isabel Gillies) passed away. Although it will not happen yet, sooner rather than later we will see Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler finally become a couple.