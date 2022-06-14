Mario Strikers Battle League: The Best Toad Assembly Guide

In Mario Strikers Battle League, players will find a familiar character with Toad’s mushroom cap as one of the ten playable characters available. Each character has a unique set of skills, characteristics and size, so players must prepare accordingly. To maximize Toad’s potential on the field, players must choose the right equipment to complement their speed- and pass-oriented skill set. Alternatively, players could choose equipment to compensate for the Toad’s weaknesses, such as light weight and small size. Players will be able to choose a Toad for each match, because there are no unlockable characters in Mario Strikers Battle League.

If players want to focus on Toad’s innate speed ability and allow him to move even faster, they should give preference to the Turbo gear set. With increased speed, it will be easier for Toad to catch up with opponents when they own the ball, overtake the opponent when he owns the ball, and be the first to the ball when he is free. For this build, players must put a Turbo helmet on their head, Turbo gloves on their hands, a Turbo pillow on their body and Turbo boots on their feet. To maximize the Speed parameter, players can also wear Bushido sandals, which give +4 to Speed and -1 to Strength, Speed, Shooting and Technique.

For players with Toad on their list in the Mario Strikers fighting league who want to focus on his passing skills, they will make the most of his ability to support his team’s main forwards and act as a playmaker. For this build, players must equip a Chain Set, which includes a Chain Mail Helmet for the Toad’s head, Chain Mail Gloves on his hands, a Chain Mail Plate for his body and Chain Mail Boots on his feet. Each equipped item from the Chain set gives Toad +2 to the passing indicator and -2 to another indicator. For example, Chain mail gloves give -2 to Shooting, and a Chain Mail plate gives -2 to Technique. For the maximum possible reinforcement of the pass, players can also wear a Bushido helmet, which gives +4 to the pass and -1 to the characteristics of Strength, Speed, Shooting and Technique.

Mario Strikers Fighting League: How to Balance a Toad

Players can also choose a more balanced build that will enhance Toad’s skills in the Mario Strikers Battle League, as well as compensate for some of his weaknesses. To build a balance, players must mix items from different sets. For example, players could choose a chain mail helmet for the head, a stunt glove for the hands, a turbo pad for the body and muscular boots for the feet. A balanced build can allow players to include two items that improve Toad’s characteristics, and two that compensate for his weaknesses.

To maximize Toad’s potential, players will want to combine him with other characters who work with his skill set. For a fast and agile team, players could consider Toad as the main dribbler and playmaker, Rosalina as a long-range shooter, Yoshi as the main scorer, and Valuiji stayed behind and played defense. Alternatively, to compensate for Toad’s small size, players can choose larger teammates with characters in the Mario Strikers Fighting League, such as Bowser as the main scorer, and Mario and Donkey Kong will be versatile players in both offense and defense.