Mario Strikers Battle League: The Best Mario Build Guide

Mario is a playable character in the game Mario Strikers: Battle League with high basic characteristics in Technique and Shooting. Technique, its highest characteristic, is a complex characteristic that affects the accuracy of the throw, the curve of the ball, the ability to dribble and the complexity of calculating the time for hyperstroke and ideal movements. Therefore, it is not a problem to perform power punches and twisted balls for the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom. Mario’s technique in Mario Strikers: Battle League is complemented by his reliable shooting, an attribute that determines the force of impact and the speed of the ball. Consequently, with 16 points in technique and 14 points in shooting, Mario surpasses the accuracy of strikes, hyper-strikes and dribbling.

Like his younger brother Luigi, Mario’s other basic characteristics are not necessarily low, which makes him a balanced character capable of performing several strategic roles and team compositions. In other words, it’s not that difficult to fit it into an auxiliary or auxiliary role in the field. However, since his Technique and Shooting are his most notable qualities, Mario performs best as the main scorer, a member of the group who is focused on scoring points for the team. Thus, the perfect build and team composition will further enhance Mario’s special abilities to achieve maximum performance.

If the player’s team already has a Shooting character in the game Mario Strikers: Battle League, it is recommended to create a Mario with the maximum assembly of Equipment. On the other hand, a complete assembly of the Gun to improve Shooting is also possible if there are no bombers in the team.

How to Build Mario in Mario Strikers

Below is a list of recommended equipment for the best Mario build in Mario Strikers: Battle League, including the recommended team composition. Keep in mind that the Bushido kit becomes available only after all cup fights are completed in normal mode.

Recommended Gear for Mario Build

Head: Trick helmet – increases the technique by 2 points, but reduces the pass by 2 points. Weapons: Bushido bracers – increases technique by 4 points, but reduces strength, pass, shooting and speed by 1 point. by 2 points: Trick Boots — increases Technique by 2 points, but reduces Shooting by 2 points

Recommended Command structure for Mario Build

Mario — offers high technique and reliable shooting for improved hyperstrikes and accurate strikes. Toad — offers high speed and pass to support gameplay and positioning. Bowser — offers high strength and shooting for offensive strategies and replaces Mario. counteraction