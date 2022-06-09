Mario Strikers: Battle League Release Time

It’s been a very long time since fans of the Mario Strikers series have seen the new entry. Mario Strikers: Battle League from Next Level Games is the latest game released after a 15-year hiatus. The wacky multiplayer soccer game seems to deliver the fun that was in the original, although some critics have problems with the amount of content it offers. However, loyal fans of the franchise will no doubt have a good time.

Battle League is already available for pre-order in the online store, and it can also be pre-loaded into the system. However, until the game is unlocked, fans will not be able to access the content. Using this guide, Switch owners can find out the release time of the digital version of Mario Strikers: Battle League so that they can play as soon as it becomes available in their region.

When will Mario Strikers: Battle League be released digitally?

The expected digital release and unlock time of Mario Strikers: Battle League is 21:00 Pacific time on the eve of the release date of the physical game. Most players will be able to log into the game the night before, on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Keep in mind that this is only the expected release time; Nintendo has not officially confirmed anything, and the company is unlikely to do so, as it usually does not promote such things for its own games. However, almost all third-party digital games were released around 21:00 Pacific Time on the eve of launch, so the same should happen with Mario Strikers.

As for other time zones around the world:

22:00 Eastern Time (Denver) — June 9, 23:00 Pacific Time (Chicago) — June 9, 12:00 Eastern European Time (New York, Orlando) – June 10, 6:00 Central European Summer Time (Central Europe) — June 10, 13:00 Japanese Standard Time Time (Japan) — June 10

And for Switch owners living in the UK, the Nintendo website states that “content will usually be available at 14:00 GMT (15:00 Central European time) on the day of release.”

Mario Strikers: Battle League File Size

Before Switch owners try to download the digital version of Mario Strikers: Battle League, they need to know the file size, which weighs about 3 GB. Compared to the 4.2GB Mario sports game, Mario Golf: Super Rush, this is not such a large file size.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is released on Nintendo Switch on June 10, 2022.