Mario Strikers Battle League: Franchise Returns To Switch! See Trailer

Mario Strikers: Today (09), we have great news for fans of the football franchise of our dear Mario! The Mario Strikers Battle game was revealed during Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct broadcast! Check out the trailer below:

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a new game in the franchise, since Mario Strikers Charged on the Nintendo Wii in 2007. This new game will feature a 5v5 competitive mode, items and special moves, an equipment system that will have an impact on the player’s status. character and it will be possible to play with up to 8 people!

Mario Strikers Battle arrives on Nintendo Switch on June 10 this year