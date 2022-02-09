Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, Great Goal For Nintendo Switch. Date

Mario Strikers: The famous Nintendo soccer saga returns this year with a new installment for Nintendo Switch. It will be ready for this June. Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is official. One of the first surprises of the Nintendo Direct has been the return of the crazy arcade soccer saga for Nintendo Switch, which is scheduled to premiere exclusively for the hybrid console on June 10. An extensive first trailer with gameplay included has presented us with all the options and features of the title, which will not leave aside a strong online competitive component.

The title, essentially based on 5v5 arcade football matches, will have different customization options, multiplayer matches or matches against artificial intelligence and, as you can see in the trailer, the hallmarks of the original Next Level deliveries Games, with a very recognizable art style. “A 5v5 soccer-like sport where offense is key,” Nintendo says in the trailer.

Dribbling, rogue tackles, items, special shots… The essential thing in this sport is to dominate the field of play and score more goals than the rival. For this, it will be necessary to take care of the equipment, which affects values ​​such as strength, speed, shooting, passing and technique. On the other, the so-called hipertrallazo, the special shot of each player.

Up to eight players can play at the same time (four players on each team). It will be possible to create our own online clubs to play with friends or against opponents from all over the world. Up to 20 people can participate in each custom club.

Nintendo Switch does not stop breaking records: it already surpasses Wii

Nintendo has confirmed that, as of December 31, the Nintendo Switch has already sold more than 103.54 million units worldwide. The hybrid console thus consolidates its status as a successful game and makes it clear that it has a long time ahead of it. According to its president, Shuntaro Furukawa, we are in the middle of its life cycle; so it seems unlikely that its successor will be announced anytime soon.

When it comes to video games, it is equally amazing what is being achieved. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has already sold more than 43 million units, a figure never reached by a title from the famous Kyoto driving saga. In second place we have Animal Crossing: New Horizons with 37 million. Only this installment has sold more than all the previous ones combined. To this we must add that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Luigi’s Mansion 3 or Splatoon 2 are the best-selling installments of their respective sagas.

Pokémon Sword and Shield, for example, have surpassed Gold and Silver sales with 23.9 million units sold worldwide. How far will the Nintendo Switch catalog go?

For the immediate future we have in 2022 works like Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Bayonetta 3, among others. This Nintendo Direct has allowed us to get to know the first semester a little better.

If you want to know all the news announced during this Nintendo Direct, do not hesitate to click on this link to find out about all the announcements, trailers, news and surprises of the broadcast.