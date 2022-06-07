Mario Strikers: Battle League Characters We Want to See in DLC

The currently released list for the upcoming Mario Strikers: Battle League soccer title revealed that the game will start with only ten playable characters, and it will not feature some iconic characters from the entire Super Mario franchise. However, Mario Strikers: Battle League can solve this problem by releasing a series of free DLC updates after its launch later this month.

One source of information suggests that ten more playable characters will be added as free DLC, as a result of which players will be able to choose from 20 characters. This free DLC could be a chance to include several popular characters who were rejected from the original cast, including both allies and enemies of the iconic pair of plumbers. Several Super Mario characters can become unique and exciting additions to the playable line-up of Mario Strikers: Battle League.

Daisy

The omission of Princess Daisy was surprising, as the character had previously appeared as part of the starting lineup in both previous Mario Strikers games, Super Mario Strikers and Mario Strikers Charged. Like her friend Princess Peach, Daisy was a fast character who used fast movements and focused on agility to compensate for the lack of brute strength. Her special finishing touch was Torpedo Strike in Super Mario Strikers and Crystal Smash in Mario Strikers Charged. Fans hope to see her along with Peach and Rosalina as part of the princesses entering the Battle League field.

Polina

This ex-girlfriend of Mario and captive of Donkey Kong returned to the series, appearing as the mayor of New Donk City in Super Mario Odyssey, and later becoming a playable character in Mario Tennis Aces, Mario Kart Tour and Mario Golf: Super Rush. Her playing style in these games is primarily based on her performing talent, showcasing many spectacular dance moves, and she is often accompanied by “Jump Up, Super Star”, her signature song from Odyssey. Polina could bring her stunning style and add another much-needed female playable character to Mario Strikers: Battle League.

Bowser Jr. / Kupalings

Bowser’s prank-loving gang of buddies can be a great opportunity to add multiple characters to Mario Strikers: Battle League using only one DLC slot. In the fighting game Super Smash Bros. 4 and its later sequel Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bowser’s son Bowser Jr. and all seven members of the Kupaling squad look like aesthetic variations of one fighter. In battle, they rely on their flying cars and other gadgets; This can give them a unique style of playing Battle League as small mobile characters who use their Koopa technology to interact with the ball in various ways.

Boo

Previous Mario Strikers series games included a Sidekicks feature where game characters like Mario and Luigi could choose one of Toad, Shy Guy, Boo and other Super Mario favorites to help them on the field. The Sidekick system will not be returned to Battle League, but some former Sidekicks, including Toad and Yoshi, have been upgraded to playable characters. Boo’s iconic enemy and sometimes ally can be a great choice to join these ranks as a DLC addition, especially because it can be quite fun to see a character who technically has no legs playing soccer.

Diddy Kong

In the current line—up of Mario Strikers: Battle League, Donkey Kong is the only representative of his franchise. The monkey uses his enormous strength to reduce his physically imposing presence on the football field just as he does on the battlefield. His cheerful relative Diddy Kong could be an excellent second representative of Donkey Kong and could play a faster and agility-oriented game compared to the larger Kong. Diddy Kong is another previous Strikers game character who appeared in Mario Strikers Charged with a special Red Card trick, due to which opponents could temporarily disappear.

Characters from other properties

Most Mario-themed sports games are limited to the plumber and his friends, but there is precedent for including other Nintendo characters. The Legend of Zelda link previously appeared in Mario Kart 8, as did Villager and Isabelle from Animal Crossing, as well as Inkling Boy and Inkling Girl from Splatoon. Final Fantasy characters played a major role in Mario Sports Mix, and Mario often appeared alongside Sonic the Hedgehog characters in the Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games series of games. Any of these characters could be a fun addition to Battle League, although Link would be especially interesting if he could apply his bomb-making skills on the football field.

Another unique DLC addition will be the opportunity for players to create their own Mii avatars and bring them to the battlefield together with Mario and his friends. Miis as game characters previously appeared in Mario Kart 8, and several options were available to customize their appearance.