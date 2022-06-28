Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Trailer Reveals Release Date, New Gameplay and More

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle has become a quirky and unusual spin-off combining Mario and Rabbids characters in a turn-based strategy game reminiscent of games like XCOM. Although this peculiar premise was met with skepticism at an early stage, the release of the game received praise from both fans and critics, and even won the “Best Strategy Game” award at the Game Awards 2017. Thus, for many fans, the opening of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope at last year’s E3 exhibition did not come as a surprise to Mario fans eager to plunge into the next adventure.

In the sequel to Ubisoft’s 2017 strategy, there will be many differences from Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. It is confirmed that Sparks of Hope abandons the grid-based style of the first game in favor of a looser combat strategy, and also takes place outside the Mushroom Kingdom. New information from Ubisoft after the announcement of Sparks of Hope also showed that a much larger development team is involved in the sequel than in the original. Now, the trailer shown during the Nintendo partners demo shows more of the Sparks of Hope gameplay, and also confirms its release date.

Mario + Rabbids: The newest trailer for Sparks of Hope re-imagines its premise, in which Mario once again teams up with the Rabbids in an otherworldly battle. The trailer demonstrates some of the major gameplay changes of Sparks of Hope: characters can move freely within their range before using their weapons. Players can damage enemies by breaking through them before using their weapons, setting up for more damage when attacking. Characters can also combine to increase the range of movement of an active character.

Other strategic elements of the game are also presented in the trailer: Mario uses Bob-ombs to inflict damage on the area and emphasizes the importance of using cover. The game will also apparently have Bowser as a playable character after he was the antagonist in the original game. The new trailer for Sparks of Hope ends with the release date of the game on October 20, which confirms the previously leaked launch window. A more detailed demonstration of Sparks of Hope will also be presented on Ubisoft’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday, June 29.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the most recent game in 2022, which seems to be packed with strong Nintendo players. The first half of the year has already brought major games such as Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Nintendo Switch Sports, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and others. In the summer, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Splatoon 3 will be released in July and September, respectively, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released during the holiday season. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope seems to bring a lot of fun from strategy in the unique style of its predecessor.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be released on October 20, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.