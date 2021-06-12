Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope To Be Announced at E3 2021

Mario + Rabbids: E3 2021 officially starts this Saturday (12), but apparently some things that will be announced at the time have already started to leak on the network. One of them concerns Ubisoft and one of the titles she must show during her conference for the event.

A Reddit user known as PracticalBrush12 – and who was responsible for some important leaks, including the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl – released a list of several games that could show up in the next few days, and among them is Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, sequel to the game that put the plumber to act together with the very crazy rabbits.

It is noteworthy, however, that this data has not yet been officially released (but as the Ubisoft event is already this Saturday, it will not be necessary to wait long to find out if it is real or not). But still, we want to know: does the hypothesis of a new Mario + Rabbids exclusive to Switch excite you? Leave your opinion in the comment space.