Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Presents Golden Edition and Season Pass

As many AAA games continue to roll over to 2022, Ubisoft and Nintendo’s Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope co-op game is nearing its October launch date. The sequel to the amazing 2017 crossover aims to raise the stakes compared to its predecessor, offering players even more. This includes a large world to explore, a new tactical combat system, as well as more playable characters, including Bowser, a rabbit version of Rosaline, as well as an original character named Edge.

While Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle contained post-launch content in the form of the Donkey Kong Adventure expansion, Ubisoft hopes to do even more with Sparks of Hope. As the game approaches its October 20th launch date, Nintendo has announced that Gold Edition players can purchase the Gold Edition if they need additional content. As expected, players will have to pay a little more for this version of the game, and at the moment there is no way to purchase a season ticket separately, except for the Gold Edition.

According to the description of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the Gold Edition comes with a Season Pass and Galactic Prestige Pack. As for the Season Pass, not many details are known yet. The description states that owners will have access to upcoming downloadable content packages that include additional story content, new heroes such as Donkey Kong in Kingdom Battle, quests and combat encounters.

Unlike the contents of the season ticket, the Galactic Prestige collection is mainly focused on cosmetics. According to the list in the Nintendo eShop, there are three “extremely stylish” weapon skins in this set that the team can use. Moreover, weapon skins are unlocked immediately, so players don’t have to grind first or reach a certain point in history. The description also states that these skins are exclusive, so it’s likely that Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope players won’t be able to get them outside of this Gold Edition package.

While the Gold Edition is nothing new compared to Ubisoft’s sister games, Sparks of Hope seems to bring a lot of new features to the series. The biggest change that players will notice is the removal of grid—based tactical combat in favor of a more open and free style before setting up to use weapons. This means that players can run and rush at enemies to prepare for a variety of multi-hit attacks. Once the weapon is used, the characters’ turn ends and the fight continues forward.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be released on October 20 on the Nintendo Switch.