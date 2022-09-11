Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC should lead to a New Rayman Game

The release of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is approaching, and Ubisoft has lifted the veil over other parts of the game. During Ubisoft Forward in September 2022, the company introduced a few minutes of gameplay in which players went through a combat demonstration and part of a boss battle. This upcoming strategic role-playing game, which includes the combined forces of Super Mario regulars, rabbits dressed like them, and new faces in the form of a mysterious rabbit wielding a sword and Luma-like sparks, should be as interesting as the first Mario + Rabbids Kingdom game. Combat.

However, this is not all that Ubisoft has found it necessary to disclose. At the end of the Mario + Rabbids segment, creative director Davide Soliani began explaining the game’s post-launch support plans. In addition to free updates, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will receive a season pass with three main parts. The third of them got their own trailer, and it immediately became clear why. Rayman, one of Ubisoft’s oldest and most popular mascots, will return as a playable character in Sparks of Hope. This is great news, but fans really want this crossover to finally give Rayman a new game.

Rayman has a brilliant legacy

While Rayman’s well has dried up these days, the legless hero has been a major name in platformers. The first 2D game itself was iconic, but Rayman had one of the most graceful transitions to 3D in the industry. Rayman 2: The Great Escape and, to a lesser extent, Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc are favorite platformers, thanks to which Rayman became famous. Unique visual effects and well-thought-out mechanics have combined to form an excellent alternative series of platformers after Mario, Sonic, Crash Bandicoot and Spyro Dragon.

In 2006, things took a strange turn. While the usual 2D Rayman game appeared on portable devices, the console version of Rayman Raving Rabbids was nothing more than a collection of mini-games. In the plot, Rayman tried to impress the distraught alien rabbits in order to win his freedom, but in fact, Rayman began to fade into the background, as Ubisoft paid more attention to multimedia rabbits. Two 2D Rayman games using the UbiArt Framework engine, Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends, eventually became the swan song of the series in 2011 and 2013. No matter how old Ubisoft fans insist that they prefer Rayman over Rabbids, it seems that the new franchise has completely supplanted the old one.

The Rayman series has an uncertain future

Aside from two mobile games and a couple of nods to Super Smash Bros., Rayman was left stranded without any new games. While Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 2017 was an exciting crossover for some, Rayman fans saw it as the final nail for the prestige of the old mascot. Rabbids relegated Rayman to the background in one of Ubisoft’s largest joint projects, and it seemed that the publisher wanted nothing to do with the franchise. When series creator Michel Ansel left Ubisoft in 2020, it seemed that Rayman would never see the light of day again.

Fortunately, with the announcement of the Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC, Rayman gets another game role and will become a partner in addition to Mario himself. It’s a major shift after years of seeming neglect, but it’s hard for fans to complain that the quirky hero got another chance. What this DLC entails is unclear, but it will probably be something like the Donkey Kong expansion from the first Mario + Rabbids, giving Rayman his own miniature campaign. It’s an exciting time for Rayman, Mario and Rabbids fans, but this revival shouldn’t stop at a one-off cameo.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope May Herald Rayman’s Return

More than anything, Rayman fans want to see the continuation of their favorite series. In the field of third-party platformers with mascots, Rayman has a stellar record and has been a household name for some time. Although the games were naturally derived from the platformers that were before, they had a unique atmosphere and excellent execution. After Rayman 3 has implemented well-designed 3D platformer battles, Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends are fast multiplayer platformers in which the speed of the Sonic game is combined with the precision of Donkey Kong Country. With a huge variety of levels full of secrets, these games are must-have platformers for any fan of the genre.