Mario Party Superstars Will Include 100 Öinigames: Full List

Mario Party Superstars: The Nintendo Switch title will arrive this October with a multitude of boards of all the installments of the saga. We review them delivery by delivery. Mario Party Superstars aims to become a celebration of the entire saga. Planned for this October 29 exclusively for Nintendo Switch, the game will include online multiplayer modes and five classic Nintendo 64 boards; all this complemented by 100 minigames that are now confirmed. The official Japanese website of the game (via Nintendo Life) has advanced all the included minigames divided by installments.
It is also confirmed that there will be minigames of the 10 previous titles in the saga (with the exception of Super Mario Party, the other game available in the series on Nintendo Switch). The names are currently available in English, so we will have to wait to know their final translation into Spanish; in any case, many of them are recognizable.
Mario Party Superstars Coming October 29 to Nintendo Switch
The titles with the most remastered minigames are Mario Party (N64) with 12, Mario Party 2 (N64) with 19, and Mario Party 4 (N64) with 24 tests. All these tests will be available on the boards, a huge collection with a classic flavor.
As Mario Party Superstars is designed to play with buttons, we can enjoy it on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite without problems. The game will be available in physical and digital format on October 29. It will include local multiplayer, multiplayer with a single console and several controllers or online multiplayer.
Mario Party – N64
Mushroom Mix-Up
Cast Aways
Hammer Drop
Face lift
Piranha’s Pursuit
Bobsled run
Tug o ’War
Handcar Havoc
Tipsy tourney
Shy Guy Says
Crazy cutters
Bombs away
Mario Party 2 – N64
Look Away
Quicksand Cache
Sneak ‘n’ Snore
Roll call
Bowser’s Big Blast
Cake factory
Speed hockey
Slot-Car Derby
Mecha Marathon
Balloon Burst
Shell shocked
Hot Rope Jump
Bumper Balls
Honeycomb havoc
Bumper Balloon Cars
Sky pilots
Dizzy Dancing
Archer-ival
Dungeon dash
Mario Party 3 – N64
Rockin ‘Raceway
River raiders
Storm chasers
Puddle Paddle
Tidal toss
Plummet parasol
Etch n Catch
Messy memory
Ticktock Hop
Boulder ball
Picking Panic
Came with me
Spotlight Swim
Ice Rink Risk
Hide and Sneak
Mario’s Puzzle Party
Chip Shot Challenge
Cheep cheep chase
Coconut conk
Bounce n Trounce
Rooter engine
Mush Pit
Eatsa pizza
Snowball Summit
Mario Party 4 – GameCube
Money belts
Paths of Peril
GOOOOOOOAL !!
Trace Race
Beach Volley Folly
Booksquirm
Dungeon Duos
Revers-a-Bomb
Mario Party 5 – GameCube
Coney island
Night Light Fright
Bill blasters
Ice hockey
Squared Away
Later Skater
Dinger derby
Pushy penguins
Leaf Leap
Tube it or Lose It
Mario Party 6 – GameCube
Burnstile
Rocky road
Mass meteor
Dark ‘n Crispy
Trap Ease Artist
Cashapult
Money belt
Block Star
Pit boss
What Goes Up…
Catch You Letter
Snow whirled
Mario Party 7 – GameCube
The Final Countdown
Stick and spin
Spin doctor
Pogo-a-Go-Go
Monty’s Revenge
Pokey Pummel
Mario Party 8 – Wii
Winner or Dinner
Paint Misbehavin
Mario Party 9 – Wii
Goomba spotting
Tackle Takedown
Manor of escape
Shell Soccer
Mario Party 10 – Wii U
Skewer Scurry
Flash forward
Rapid River Race