Mario Party Superstars Will Be Located in PT-BR on Switch

Mario Party Superstars: One of the new features shown by Nintendo during E3 2021 was Mario Party Superstars. The game will bring back 100 Nintendo 64 and Game Cube minigames and a big surprise: it will be localized in Brazilian Portuguese.

The information was confirmed by journalist Claudio Prandoni, on Twitter. He explained that the detail was confirmed by Nintendo’s own advisors in Brazil.

Acabei de confirmar com a assessoria de imprensa da Nintendo: o jogo Mario Superstars terá Português do Brasil como opção de idioma!! Seria esse o primeiro jogo first-party de Switch em PT-BR? Que venham outros mais!#NintendoDirect #E32021 https://t.co/XHDmMZBv5v pic.twitter.com/xLEE2QMDx2 — Prandas (@cprandoni) June 15, 2021

The title is already available on the Brazilian page of the Japanese company’s virtual store and is costing R$ 299 in pre-sale. In addition to PT-BR, it was confirmed that the game will have languages ​​such as Japanese, French, German, Russian, Chinese and Spanish.

The game will be multiplayer with up to 4 players. “Flowers sprout from the frosting as you compete to get as many stars as possible (and sabotage your opponents) on Peach’s Birthday Cake board from the original Mario Party game. Or keep an eye on Bowser’s Desfalcador countdown to keep your coins on the Espaçolândia board,” reads the official synopsis.

Mario Party Superstars will be released on October 29, 2021 for Switch. So, did you like the detail that the game will be localized in Portuguese? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!