Mario Party Superstars announced; first trailer, date

Mario Party Superstars: Nintendo confirms a new installment of Mario Party during the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021. It will have an online mode and a multitude of classic boards. Mario Party Superstars is the new installment in the Mario Party saga. Nintendo has confirmed during the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021 this new iteration of the series, which will be published exclusively for Nintendo Switch this October 29 with a multitude of classic boards from previous deliveries and incorporated online mode.

In total, Nintendo confirms that there will be 100 minigames from previous installments, with all game modes compatible with online mode and the possibility of saving progress in the middle of a game.

The future of Nintendo Switch: what we know for now

It was last May when we learned, from the voice of Nintendo itself, that its successful platform was going to receive “many new games” this fiscal year; the period between now and March 31, 2022. Also, taking into account that there are already more than 84.59 million Nintendo Switch units sold in just four years, the Shuntaro Furukawa team is clear that one of The keys to the economy of the company are to extend the success of the platform over the next few years. Looking ahead to this year, Nintendo expects to ship 25.50 million units of Nintendo Switch. Whether they succeed or not is something that will depend, to a large extent, on the success of their exclusive video games.

For the future we already have some titles with a confirmed date, so let’s go to know below what fans of Nintendo Switch can expect for the next dates. We start with Mario Golf: Super Rush this June 25; The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on July 16; No More Heroes 3 on August 27; Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl this November 19; o Pokémon Legends: Arceus for January 28, 2022. Also in 2022 it will be the turn of games like Splatoon 3 and Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY.

