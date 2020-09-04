Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | Battery life, size, price

The new game in the series, which includes a remote control car and will allow us to design our own circuits, will arrive on Nintendo Switch in October.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit was one of the great surprises of the Nintendo Direct dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Super Mario last Thursday. Lovers of the company’s quintessential racing series will arrive this October on Nintendo Switch. After seeing the ad, we have new details about what the title box will include, its price, size and other aspects such as the battery life of Mario or Luigi’s car, depending on the edition we choose.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, what content does it include?

For starters, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will have two editions: Mario and Luigi. The only difference between them is that one has Super Mario with his red kart and the other has his brother, Luigi, riding a green kart. From there, upon payment of 99.99 euros, we will find the following inside the box this October 16, the official launch date of the title worldwide:

Game download code (1.1 GB in weight); does not include physical play

Kart (from Mario or Luigi, depending on the edition)

4 arches that we will place on the ground

2 curve signals

USB car charging cable



