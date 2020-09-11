Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: Available For Pre-Order?

With Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Nintendo is leaning into its weird side once again, much like we’ve seen with other Nintendo Switch experiences like Labo and Ring Fit Adventure.

It essentially brings Mario Kart to life in your living room. If that sounds like something you’d be interested in, you’ll probably want to keep a close eye on retailers’ preorder listings ahead of its October 16 release.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit comes in two distinct sets, one with a Mario RC kart and another with Luigi. Each set also comes with four checkpoint gates, two arrow signboards, and a USB-C charging cord to power the kart. The game will be free to download from the eShop.

The kart has a mounted camera that keeps track of progress as you maneuver it around the room with the Nintendo Switch (or Nintendo Switch Lite). You can get creative with the layout of your track, provided you have the room to move the checkpoint gates around freely. The kart’s movements will appear on the Switch’s screen alongside added elements such as boost pads, items, and defined track limits. The kart will react to obstacles and power-ups in the game. For example, if you run into something, the kart will stop, and if you get a boost, the kart will speed up.

With one set, you can play Grand Prix mode against Koopalings and work to unlock new course customization features and costumes. Though four-player local multiplayer is supported, you’ll need additional Mario Kart Live sets and Switch consoles to do so.

We’ve seen Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit available to preorder at Walmart, but it was gone in a matter of minutes. Both Walmart and Best Buy have live listings, though neither have any sets in stock. While Walmart’s seemingly limited batch of first wave preorders sold out, Best Buy’s haven’t gone live yet.



