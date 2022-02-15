Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Will Include The New Tracks In Online Rotations, With Or Without A Pass

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: The circuits will appear “in the random selection when playing world or regional races” against other players online, Nintendo clarifies. No Mario Kart 9, but several DLC packs on the way for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The successful Nintendo title will continue to receive content in the coming months thanks to Track Passes, a series of circuits taken from other titles in the saga, although revamped for Switch. One of the aspects to take into account is that the new tracks will appear in the online rotations, regardless of whether the player has the pass or not.

This is clarified by the official Nintendo website, which specifies the way in which you can access these circuits if you do not have the pass. Be that as it may, the subscription to Nintendo Switch Online is an essential requirement to play online games.

Starting March 18, tracks from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Track Pass Issue 1 will be playable locally or online in Friends & Rivals races, even if only one player has the Track Pass. bonus tracks or you can access it as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. Starting March 22, installment 1 tracks will also appear in the random selection when playing world or regional races against other users online, ”you can read on the Nintendo page.

What tracks are included in the first installment?

Gold Turbo Cup

Boulevards of Paris (Mario Kart Tour)

Circuit Toad (Mario Kart 7)

Chocolate Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Coconut Center (Mario Kart Wii)

Fortune Feline Cup

Tokyo Circuit (Mario Kart Tour)

Mushroom Hills (Mario Kart DS)

Celestial Garden (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Ninja Mansion (Mario Kart Tour)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. It is an improved and expanded version of the title that was originally marketed on Wii U. Track Passes can be purchased for 24.99 euros, although it is also part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscription.