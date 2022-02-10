Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: The First 8 Tracks Of The Extra Tracks Pass Revealed

Mario Kart 8: The Bonus Track Pass will be divided into six major batches of eight circuits each. We already know the paths included in the first installment (March). One of the great surprises of the Nintendo Direct this February has been Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the game of records. When all users demanded an eventual Mario Kart 9, Nintendo has chosen to turn its successful title – capable of selling more than 43 million copies since its premiere on Nintendo Switch – into a kind of Mario Kart Ultimate. To the 48 circuits already included, another 48 tracks will be added with the so-called Extra Tracks Pass, which will consist of six deliveries of eight remastered circuits each. The first installment, scheduled for March, has already confirmed its eight circuits.

These are the first 8 circuits of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Extra Tracks Pass

The first two additional cups of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Extra Tracks Pass will be released on March 18, 2022. Each cup with four circuits; each installment with two cups (eight circuits) in a total of six installments between now and 2023. That is, a total of 48 remastered circuits from the eight previous video games in the saga (that is correct, eight installments, since circuits will also be included original Mario Kart Tour). All tracks will be selectable in all game modes; both individual and local and online multiplayer.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Gold Turbo Cup

Boulevards of Paris (Mario Kart Tour)

Circuit Toad (Mario Kart 7)

Chocolate Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Coconut Center (Mario Kart Wii)

Fortune Feline Cup

Tokyo Circuit (Mario Kart Tour)

Mushroom Hills (Mario Kart DS)

Celestial Garden (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Ninja Mansion (Mario Kart Tour)