Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Impressions Of The First Track Pass. At The Expected Level?

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: We tell you what we thought of the first eight circuits of the Extra Tracks Pass of the Nintendo Switch game. Classic taste, moderate ambition. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is back. This weekend in March has been synonymous with motoring; both for MotoGP and for the start of the 2022 Formula 1 Season. But Nintendo also has a Plan, one based on extending the inertia of one of its most successful video games of all time. If 48 circuits were not already enough, by the end of 2023 we will have another 48 more. Remastered tracks of all previous deliveries under the so-called Bonus Tracks Pass, which will consist of six deliveries of eight circuits each. We already have here the first of these deliveries, divided into two cups of four circuits. We tell you what we thought of this first trip back in time.

A solid comeback from 8 good circuits, although there is room for improvement

Nintendo had two options to propose a paid DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, capable of selling a whopping 43 million units in less than five years. On the one hand, creating totally new circuits in a reduced amount, or remastering previously created paths betting on an amount that is obvious. They opted for the second. And this is not negative at all, because one of the greatest virtues of modern Mario Kart (taking Mario Kart DS as a starting point) has been the Retro Cups, which reconstruct or reimagine scenarios of yesteryear adjusted to the technological limitations of the moment.

This is how we got to Mario Kart 8 (2014, Wii U), ready to do real wonders on tracks like the Piranha Plant Pipes from MK7 or the Real Track from Mario Kart 64. Unrecognizable. This time, the first eight circuits of the Track Pass are not so much a reconstruction but a remastering, as Nintendo warned, based on the work done on Mario Kart Tour and Mario Kart 7 in the vast majority of cases. That is to say, a work of adaptation to high definition of tracks previously published in recent deliveries.

The result is more than remarkable, if not very ambitious. We can’t deny that such a high and amazing degree of detail in the original Mario Kart 8 Deluxe package is not so, so detailed this time; with obvious examples —pun intended— such as the green gardens of the Toad Circuit in Mario Kart 7. Nuances are missing. Leaving this detail aside, which does not affect the gameplay at all, let’s move on to what is really important: how they feel and how these circuits have been integrated into the range of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks.