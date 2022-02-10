Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Announces A DLC With 48 Remastered Tracks: Price And Details

Mario Kart: Nintendo extends the life of the hit kart title with a six-pack of eight tracks each. They will arrive staggered until 2023. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will have an expansion pass as paid DLC with a total of 48 remastered tracks. With the aim of expanding the successful Nintendo Switch title, which has sold a whopping 43 million units worldwide in less than five years, it will receive this year the so-called Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Extra Tracks Pass. We tell you all the details below, including the frequency of the arrival of all these routes, price and availability.

“We have worked on remastering some tracks from the Mario Kart series,” confirms Nintendo during this Nintendo Direct. And boy are they. With tracks from the other eight installments of the saga (yes, all eight, because Mario Kart Tour tracks are also included), the eighth episode will receive a total of 6 installments, each with 8 tracks, staggered until the year 2023 .

48 tracks in all

6 deliveries of 8 tracks each

Staggered release from 2022 to 2023

Price: €24.99

First delivery: March 18, 2022