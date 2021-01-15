Mario de la Rosa (La Casa de Papel) scorching topless on!

Mario de la Rosa is once again making the buzz on Instagram! The actor of La Casa de Papel thus reveals himself ultra sexy and makes us very hot …

Unsurprisingly, the actor reveals himself every day more sexy and raunchy than ever! To the delight of his fans, he loves to share with us the hottest results of his many fashion shoots.

Followed by more than 200,000 subscribers on his account, his role in La Casa de Papel therefore propelled him into the limelight. And the actor doesn’t plan to stop there.

Very active on his Instagram account, Mario de la Rosa unveils a breathtaking showcase! And for good reason, his photos make us hot… Very, very hot… Look at his last post:

MARIO DE LA ROSA RAISES THE TEMPERATURE ON THE NETWORKS!

Unsurprisingly, his post made the buzz! In fact, in a few hours, Mario de la Rosa has already accumulated more than 3,000 likes!

Shock! At 46, he is still very successful. It must be said that he is very careful with his physique.

Besides, his fans love him and want to let him know. The handsome brunette therefore receives hundreds of comments with heart emojis, bomb emojis or even flames.

Under this sublime and torrid cliché in black and white, Mario de la Rosa then writes: “Collect the blows. Fill in the cracks with verses. Stop the bleeding with new challenges. Study this subject knowing that there is no end “… (About life, love and death.)”

Is our beautiful brunette in a poetic mood?