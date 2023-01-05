The sexual harassment case against Marilyn Manson has been dropped.

A California court has dismissed without prejudice a 2021 lawsuit from model and artist Ashley Morgan Smithline, in which Brian Warner (aka Marilyn Manson) was accused of sexual assault and much more.

The Los Angeles Times reported on the decision, which was confirmed by Pitchfork, as a result of which the Smithline case against Warner for alleged sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional stress, unlawful imprisonment and more was dismissed. Warner has denied the allegations.

In October, Jay Ellwanger resigned as Smithline’s attorney. By December, Smithline had not met the deadline to get a new representation or represent itself, which led to the most recent court decision.

The plaintiff may re-file the case with a new submission.

Howard King, Warner’s attorney, wrote in a statement to Pitchfork: “We thank and thank Ashley Smithline for rejecting her claims against Brian Warner without demanding or receiving anything in return.

“We wish her all the best and will continue to work to ensure that those who tried to abuse our legal system pay a significant price.”

Judge dismisses Ashley Morgan Smithline's sex-assault lawsuit against Marilyn Manson https://t.co/qZnsgpTG7Q pic.twitter.com/LWCHIGGy5J — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Warner is currently facing a federal lawsuit from Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, who accused the musician of sexual harassment and battery.

Warner has denied the allegations. Last year, he dismissed Bianco’s accusations of sexual harassment and violence as “untrue and baseless” and said they were part of a “coordinated attack by several plaintiffs.”

Elsewhere, Warner is suing Evan Rachel Wood for defamation after she publicly called him her abuser in early 2021 and detailed her alleged experience in the documentary “Phoenix Rising.”

In May, the Los Angeles Superior Court also dismissed another lawsuit filed by a woman who worked as an assistant to Warner. She accused him of sexual harassment, beatings and harassment.

Judge Michael Stern ruled that the lawsuit could not be considered because the alleged incidents occurred outside the state’s two-year statute of limitations.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau spent 19 months investigating sexual harassment allegations against Warner.

In September, they referred the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review and filing a complaint. The case continues.

To get help, advice or more information about sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the USA, visit RAINN.