Maria Shriver received half of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s pension contributions after the divorce

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Financial agreement. Maria Shriver received half of her ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger’s retirement accounts after their divorce.

Hollywood’s Most Ridiculous Divorces

The 66-year-old Shriver is entitled to half of what the 74-year-old Schwarzenegger earned from their wedding in 1986 until the moment she filed for divorce in 2011, including his pension, according to a June 2 lawsuit.

The exes completed their legal separation in 2021, 10 years after the divorce. They have four adult children: Catherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24. Shriver and Schwarzenegger had been together for 25 years when it became known in May 2011 that the Terminator star was having an affair with a former family member. The housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena. The duo have a son together, Joseph Baena.

“I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and frustration among my friends and family,” the former governor said at the time. “There are no excuses, and I take full responsibility for the harm caused to me. I apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I’m truly sorry.”

The former first lady of California also released a statement saying: “This is a painful and heartbreaking time. As a mother, I worry about the children. I ask for compassion, respect and privacy as my children and I try to rebuild our lives and heal.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Family Members: The Complete Guide

Schwarzenegger started a relationship with his son Joseph after it became known about their affair. During an appearance on the “Unwaxed” podcast earlier this year, the 24-year-old spoke about the bond he shares with his famous father. “I’m so close with my dad and we joke about everything. He always wants to hear about drama. He’s like, “Tell me everything! Tell me the drama. Tell me about these girls,” the California native said in January.

The Chariot actor added: “I also have to note that in my relationship with my father, it took me and him some time to get close and just joke with him and talk about anything. I grew up with my mom and was always nervous. And I didn’t want him to think badly of me, like, “Oh, what the hell is this guy doing? It’s like being at parties all the time.”

The Longest celebrity Divorces

Despite the protracted divorce, the Jingle All the Way actor has always spoken highly of his ex-wife. “Fortunately, Maria was an amazing mother,” he told Mario Lopez of Extra in 2012. — We work together, even despite the divorce. … We make sure that the children grow up to be really good people.”

The Austrian actor and journalist is now the grandparents of 22-month-old Laila and 1-month-old Eloise, who are shared by their daughter Catherine with Chris Pratt.