María Pedraza très mimi dans le film The Summer We Live

On the Web, admirers of María Pedraza have been able to discover new sequences from the film in which she recently played!

The fans of María Pedraza will have a smile. New images of her latest role in the film “El Verano Que Vivimos” are also available online.

To this day, who does not know María Pedraza ?! Powered by the “La Casa de Papel” and “Elite” series, she is also one of the most talented actresses of her generation.

And its rise has only just begun. Thanks to her role-playing games, she has caught the eye of many directors. Class!

Thanks to her notoriety, María Pedraza also interests a large number of fashion designers! So it’s not uncommon to see her attend the parades of her favorite brands.

In parallel to all this, the young woman also makes partnerships with the biggest labels. As a true fashionista, the actress often gives style lessons on Instagram.

And all of her looks are often unanimously approved by her followers. Concerned about the smallest detail, the star knows perfectly which clothes show off her. The proof in pictures!

MARÍA PEDRAZA UNVEILS NEW IMAGES FROM HER LATEST FILM!

In the city, María Pedraza is not a heart to take! For several years, she spun the perfect love with Jaime Lorente. Who – as a reminder – was her on-screen partner several times.

Madly in love with each other, the two stars therefore post their happiness on their social networks. The actor always supports her half when she embarks on new projects.

And he is always the first to recognize her talent! Recently, María Pedraza has also appeared in the film “El Verano Que Vivimos” by Carlos Sedes.

It should also be released in Spanish theaters on December 4th.

And new images of the film have also been unveiled on the Internet. As usual, the young woman shines brilliantly on the screen. We let you admire!



